USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 – $5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 – $1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.97 – $1.01 EPS.

USNA stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 185,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,185. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.33.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 9,557 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $1,093,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 29,700 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $3,408,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,918,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,344,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,318. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

