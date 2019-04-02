Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 65.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 63,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. B. Riley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.74 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,827. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

