UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, LBank and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $608,397.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00407610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.01559288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00232186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003146 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

