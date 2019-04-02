Universa Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Universa has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $90,397.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00396786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01814159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00238510 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is www.universa.io

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

