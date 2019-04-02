United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by South State Corp

South State Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $4,449,979.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTX opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by South State Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/united-technologies-co-utx-shares-bought-by-south-state-corp.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.