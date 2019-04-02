United Services Automobile Association Sells 14,534 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,405,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

