United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,400 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

