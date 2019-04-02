United Services Automobile Association Purchases 689 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 35,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:MT opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

