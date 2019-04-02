United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-stake-decreased-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.