United Internet (UTDI) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €44.40 ($51.63) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.39 ($60.91).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €33.46 ($38.91) on Friday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 12 month high of €58.60 ($68.14). The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

