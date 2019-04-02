United Internet AG (UTDI) Receives €53.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.42 ($62.11).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €33.50 ($38.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. United Internet has a one year low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a one year high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.34.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.