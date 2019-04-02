United Continental (UAL) Shares Gap Up to $80.87

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.55, but opened at $80.87. United Continental shares last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 3781034 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consulta Ltd bought a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $6,280,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $4,187,000. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in United Continental by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Continental by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 647.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 330,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 286,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

