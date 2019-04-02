United Bankshares (UBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.85 on Friday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $176.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

In related news, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $561,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3,011.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,288 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

