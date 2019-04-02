Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.2% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,434,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.78.

UNP opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Drexel Morgan & Co.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/union-pacific-co-unp-shares-bought-by-drexel-morgan-co.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.