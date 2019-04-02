Ukraine Comic leads Elections, runoff likely

Early benefits in Ukraine’s presidential election revealed a comic with no political experience using a large lead over 38 rivals but far from a first-round victory, while the president and a prime minister had been contenders to advance to the runoff.

The strong showing of Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Sunday’s voting appeared to reflect Ukrainians’ desire for new blood within a political system awash in corruption and also a brand new approach to attempting to finish the war using Russia-backed separatists from the nation’s east that has wracked the country for nearly five decades ago

With 20 percent of the polling station protocols counted although incumbent President Petro Poroshenko had been Yulia Tymoshenko with 13 and a distant second with approximately 17 percent the elections commission said early Monday. The outcomes were closely in line with a significant exit poll.

The two candidates advance to a runoff on April 21. Monday, Last effects in the first round of Sunday are expected to be announced.

The election had been shadowed by allegations of widespread vote buying. Authorities said they had received over 2,100 complaints of violations on voting day independently along with hundreds of voting fraud claims, such as bribery attempts and eliminating ballots from polling places.

Stars at a TV sitcom goes his supporters and viral hold out hope that he can fight corruption .

“This is only the first step to a excellent success,” Zelenskiy told reporters following the exit survey was announced.

“Zelenskiy has revealed us around the screen what a real president ought to be similar to,” said voter Tatiana Zinchenko, 30, who cast her ballot for the comedian. “He revealed what the state leader should hope for — combat corruption by deeds, not wordshelp the poor, control the oligarchs.”

Campaign problems in the country of 42 million comprised a struggle with Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine that has killed 13,000 people since 2014, its struggling economy along with Ukraine corruption.

Concern regarding the election’s legitimacy have spiked in recent times after Ukraine’s interior minister said his department had been”showered” with hundreds of claims that supporters of Poroshenko and Tymoshenko had offered money in exchange for votes.

Like the character he plays, Zelenskiy, 41, made corruption a focus of his candidacy. He suggested a lifetime ban on holding public office for anyone. In addition, he called for negotiations on end the conflict in Ukraine.

“A new life, a typical lifestyle is beginning,” Zelenskiy said after casting his ballot in Kiev. “A life without corruption, without bribes.”

His lack of political experience helped his popularity with Republicans amid disillusionment with the nation’s political elite.

Poroshenko stated”I believe no sort of euphoria” after the exit poll results were announced.

“I seriously and soberly know the signal that society gave today to the acting authorities,” he explained.

It’s not clear whether he could or would adjust his effort enough to fulfill Zelenskiy’s challenges .

A tycoon after he was elected five years back, poroshenko, 53, pushed for the Orthodox Church to become acknowledged as self-standing rather than a branch of the church.

But he saw approval of his sink amid Ukraine’s economic concerns and a dip in living standards.

Sunday speaking at a polling station , the president declared his campaign promises of shooting Ukraine into NATO and the EU.

The president’s priorities persuaded 46, schoolteacher Andriy Hristenko, to vote for him

“Poroshenko has performed a lot. He made our very own church, reluctantly fought with Moscow and is hoping to open the way into the EU and NATO,” Hristenko explained.

Ukraine’s former prime minister, Tymoshenko, formed her message across millions’ distress in the country.

“Ukraine has become corruption and poverty throughout the previous five years, but each Ukrainian could put an end to it now,” she explained after voting Sunday.

Throughout the effort, Tymoshenko denounced cost increases introduced by Poroshenko because”economic genocide” and promised to reduce prices for household gasoline by 50 percent in a month of taking office.

“I do not need a bright future in 50 decades,” said Olha Suhiy, a 58-year-old cook. “I want hot water and heating to cost less tomorrow.”

A military embezzlement scheme that allegedly involved leading Poroshenko associates in addition to a factory Poroshenko ahead of the election. Activists shadowed him requiring the jailing of their president’s partners.

Zelenskiy and Tymoshenko the two utilized the embezzlement to shoot hits. He explained as puppets of a billionaire businessman Igor Kolomoyskyi, fees that Tymoshenko and Zelenskiy denied.

Many political observers have clarified the election as a battle between Kolomoyskyi and Poroshenko.

Both the president and the comedian relied under their control.

Jim Heintz, along with AP journalists Mstyslav Chernov at Kiev and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, led to this report.

A former version of this story removed Kolomoyskyi falling off Forbes’ list of billionaires; the mention was to Poroshenko but it was employed by an editing mistake to Kolomoyskyi.