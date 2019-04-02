UBS Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,413% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $302,370.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,907,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,445 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,666,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,482,000 after acquiring an additional 773,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

