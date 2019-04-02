UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for TUI (TUI)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TUI. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,504 ($19.65).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 711.80 ($9.30) on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 746.20 ($9.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £934,000 ($1,220,436.43).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.