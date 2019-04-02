Tyvor Capital LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,370,000. TJX Companies comprises 11.7% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

