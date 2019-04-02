Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751,657 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,529,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,630,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

