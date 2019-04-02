Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Calix Inc (CALX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.37% of Calix worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800. 18.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.59. Calix Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/two-sigma-investments-lp-grows-stake-in-calix-inc-calx.html.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.