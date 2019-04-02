Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $4.77 Million in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of CIT Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,756,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter valued at $92,642,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,618,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 704,217 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,161,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,275,000 after purchasing an additional 385,674 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIT opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $48,504.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

