Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.68 Million Position in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

