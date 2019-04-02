Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.