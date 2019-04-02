TSO3 (TOS) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

TSO3 (TSE:TOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TSO3 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of TSO3 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Get TSO3 alerts:

TOS stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. TSO3 has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.90, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87.

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TSO3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSO3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.