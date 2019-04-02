Trupanion (TRUP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Trupanion stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.33 and a beta of 1.19. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.16 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,736,661. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $335,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,286 shares of company stock worth $4,637,343. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Trupanion by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Trupanion by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trupanion by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

