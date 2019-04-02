TrueChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.70 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. TrueChain has a market cap of $35.68 million and $36.70 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00011484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Bithumb. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,750,000 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

