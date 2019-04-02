Traders Sell Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) on Strength (VCSH)

Investors sold shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $33.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $202.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $168.81 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $79.41

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

