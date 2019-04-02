Traders Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading hours on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.00. $137.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $525.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $387.38 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, DowDuPont had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $1.11 for the day and closed at $54.42

DWDP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

