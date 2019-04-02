Traders Buy Large Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 571 call options on the company. This is an increase of 716% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $52.30.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.84%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
