Traders Buy Large Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 571 call options on the company. This is an increase of 716% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.84%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 383,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/traders-buy-large-volume-of-cal-maine-foods-call-options-calm.html.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.