Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stake Lessened by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after purchasing an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $2,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

