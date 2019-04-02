Townsquare Media (TSQ) and MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (MMDM) Financial Review

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Townsquare Media pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Townsquare Media pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Townsquare Media has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media -7.32% 7.17% 2.51% MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A 40.92% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Townsquare Media and MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Townsquare Media presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Townsquare Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Townsquare Media and MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $430.60 million 0.26 -$31.58 million $1.03 5.68 MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A N/A $450,000.00 N/A N/A

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Townsquare Media.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 317 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 67 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including festivals, fairs, concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 9 music and entertainment based national Websites. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Modern Media Sponsor, LLC.

