Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,198.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

