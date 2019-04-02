Tilray’s (TLRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.10 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.52.

Tilray stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,904. Tilray has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 21.37.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 157.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 203.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,527,093.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,916 shares of company stock worth $16,900,414.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,896.0% in the 4th quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

