Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23,687.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 605,924 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

