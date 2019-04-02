Tierion Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Tierion has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $974,221.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00396786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01814159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00238510 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

