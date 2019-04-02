Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

