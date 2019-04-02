Tidewater (TDW) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,581. Tidewater has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Samuel R. Rubio sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $90,465.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tidewater by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tidewater by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

