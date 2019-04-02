Tidewater (TDW) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,581. Tidewater has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tidewater by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tidewater by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.