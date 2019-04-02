Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 15,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 208.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,018,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 687,811 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,759,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,609,000 after buying an additional 1,196,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $35,146,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

