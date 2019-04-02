Tiaa Fsb Sells 937,541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937,541 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 295,661 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tiaa Fsb Sells 937,541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/tiaa-fsb-sells-937541-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.