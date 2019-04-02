Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

