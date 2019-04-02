Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,653,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.03 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $482,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,586,285.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,430. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-position-in-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn.html.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.