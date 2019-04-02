Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,509,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,231.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHSP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:CHSP opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-decreases-holdings-in-chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp.html.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.