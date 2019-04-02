TheStreet Upgrades Hanger (HNGR) to “C”

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

HNGR stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Hanger has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $17,259,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $64,735,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $10,144,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

