Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.09.

NYSE:TMO opened at $276.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.85 and a 1-year high of $276.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $867,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-sold-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.