Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $276.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.85 and a 12-month high of $276.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

