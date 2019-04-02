The Latest: UK lawmakers seek to prevent Brexit

The Newest on Britain’s Departure from the European Union (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

A group of lawmakers is planning to try to pass a law to guarantee the country does not crash without a divorce agreement from the European Union.

Abandon the bloc or the EU has given Britain to come up with a Brexit program. U.K. lawmakers have resisted the government’s withdrawal agreement and a selection of choices.

That leaves the nation facing a disruptive Brexit at 10 days.

Parliament has been set to consider this week legislation that would demand Prime Minister Theresa May to try and expand the Brexit process beyond April 12, preventing a departure.

Labour legislator Yvette Cooper, one of the bill’s sponsors,” says”we’re currently in a really dangerous situation with a severe and increasing threat of no-deal at 10 days’ time.”

She states that”if the authorities will not act urgently,” then Parliament must step in.

9:35 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set for a marathon session with her Cabinet because the government tries to find a means from the Brexit catastrophe, after all choices were refused by lawmakers for her Union withdrawal agreement.

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet for five hours Tuesday amid forecasts for compromise to avoid a leave in only 10 days.

The government has been currently pushing to get a fourth vote May’s bargain, together with Education Secretary Damian Hinds stating the agreement already represents a compromise involving all sides at the Brexit debate.

Hinds informs the BBC the bargain”is a fantastic balance, and that I expect colleagues can get it behind.”

Parliament on Monday refused four choices, with suggestions for a customs union neglecting by three votes.

8:40 a.m.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says that Britain’s exit from the European Union without a deal”becomes after day more inclined” following the U.K. parliament again rejected alternatives to the government’s popular divorce bargain.

Despite the downbeat assessment, Barnier did say that”we could still aspire to avoid it” through intensive work in London ahead of the April 10 summit. A Brexit may come as soon two days after that.

Regardless of the difficulties of a disorderly departure,”that the EU is going to have the ability to handle,” Barnier said, even though he warned that”not everything will be smooth.”

Trade and travel would affect overnight, with tests on new and borders regulations on dealings between Britain and the 27 remaining EU states.