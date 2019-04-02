The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,592,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,156,000 after buying an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,358,000 after buying an additional 735,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,501,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,762,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,448,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,529,000 after buying an additional 286,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of GEO opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $599.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

