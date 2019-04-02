The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,323 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,093,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 107,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

