TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“. We are initiating coverage of TG Overweight rating and $17 12-month price target. We believe umbralisib (PI3K inhibitor) and ublituximab (anti-CD20) have attractive profiles in oncology and autoimmune B-cell diseases. We view both lead assets as clinically de-risked with proven targets, but we think investors are cautious on the PI3K commercial potential and give no credit to multiple sclerosis (MS) due to the competitive yet price sensitive landscape. Our thesis is that next-generation assets with a differentiated profile can gain share in late-stage lymphoma and that competing on price in MS with a similar drug can drive share.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGTX. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.09 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $153,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

