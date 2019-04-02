Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $90,133.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $309,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

